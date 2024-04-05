Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,036 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $28,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. 561,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,394. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

