Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,980 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $25,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,827,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,981. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

