Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.99% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $81,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.16. 370,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,067. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

