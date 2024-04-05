Allworth Financial LP Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,256. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

