Allworth Financial LP Has $27.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,549 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $27,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,828 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,740. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1462 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

