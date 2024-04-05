Allworth Financial LP Has $40.81 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.27% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $40,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.90. 1,516,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,226. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

