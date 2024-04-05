Allworth Financial LP Has $580.24 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,526 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 2.35% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $580,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688,092 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,229 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

