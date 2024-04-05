Allworth Financial LP Purchases 18,053 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.59% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,095 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,634 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,671,000 after purchasing an additional 832,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,389,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 648,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,552. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

