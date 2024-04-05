Allworth Financial LP Purchases 55,331 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

GLD traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.10. 13,363,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,978. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $215.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.58.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

