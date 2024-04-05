Allworth Financial LP Purchases 684,938 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 650.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,938 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.08% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 188,381 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 93,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,819. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0647 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

