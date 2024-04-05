Allworth Financial LP Sells 26,572 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.23% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. 823,388 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

