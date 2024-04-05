Allworth Financial LP Sells 334,618 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,618 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $36,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 3,360,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

