Allworth Financial LP Sells 50,874 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,874 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $44,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,411.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,677,000 after purchasing an additional 994,265 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

