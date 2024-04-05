Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,874 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $44,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. 2,363,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,104. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

