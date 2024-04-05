ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.53

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.53 and traded as high as $25.02. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 2,254 shares traded.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2135 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
