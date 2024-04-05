ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.53

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.53 and traded as high as $25.02. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 2,254 shares traded.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2135 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000.

