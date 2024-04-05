Amarillo National Bank Buys 1,243 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.72. 19,692,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,961,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

