Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,169,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 481,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

