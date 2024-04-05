Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,979.61

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,979.61 ($24.85) and traded as high as GBX 2,065 ($25.92). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,048 ($25.71), with a volume of 3,681,125 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.38) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.02) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.09) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.30).
View Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American
Anglo American Price Performance
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 42,222.22%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.81), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($533,507.14). Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
