Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,979.61

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,979.61 ($24.85) and traded as high as GBX 2,065 ($25.92). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,048 ($25.71), with a volume of 3,681,125 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.38) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.02) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.09) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.30).

View Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American

Anglo American Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,625.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,834.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,980.52.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 42,222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.81), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($533,507.14). Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

