Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.82

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.82 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 54.76 ($0.69). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.75), with a volume of 198,912 shares changing hands.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.81. The firm has a market cap of £68.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5,750.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

