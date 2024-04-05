ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $139.75 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 4.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.27% of Occidental Petroleum worth $139,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.4 %

OXY stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,290,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,345. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.