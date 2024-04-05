Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Shares Down 3.5%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.92. 9,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 72,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Applied Energetics Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $405.81 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.