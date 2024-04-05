Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,443 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,097 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $65,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 391,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $63,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 246,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

AMAT stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.12.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

