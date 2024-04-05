Aragon (ANT) Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (ANT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Aragon has a market cap of $417.37 million and $25.19 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $9.67 or 0.00014262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

