Arvest Investments Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.10 on Thursday, reaching $454.00. 1,397,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.66. The company has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

