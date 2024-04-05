ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.20 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. ASD has a total market cap of $46.20 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007966 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00023138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00014289 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001580 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,768.17 or 0.99974305 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011340 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00126688 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07244741 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,653,942.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

