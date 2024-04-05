Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 695,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $103,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $14.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.83. 88,008,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,384,039. The firm has a market cap of $268.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.06 and a 200 day moving average of $143.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.