Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $380.82

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 380.82 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 399.90 ($5.02). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 389 ($4.88), with a volume of 9,384 shares traded.
Avingtrans Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 373.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 380.90. The stock has a market cap of £128.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,065.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Avingtrans Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,631.58%.
Insider Activity
Avingtrans Company Profile
Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.
