Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $380.82

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 380.82 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 399.90 ($5.02). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 389 ($4.88), with a volume of 9,384 shares traded.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 373.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 380.90. The stock has a market cap of £128.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,065.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,631.58%.

Insider Activity

Avingtrans Company Profile

In other news, insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 27,900 shares of Avingtrans stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £103,230 ($129,588.25). In related news, insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 27,900 shares of Avingtrans stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.64), for a total value of £103,230 ($129,588.25). Also, insider Stephen King sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.90), for a total value of £21,060 ($26,437.36). Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.