Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

