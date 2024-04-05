Axie Infinity Hits One Day Trading Volume of $44.26 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $44.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $9.65 or 0.00014249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007896 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00020957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001561 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,788.38 or 1.00127706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011239 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00126463 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,997,939 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,949,817.7815563 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.54911876 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $40,474,176.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

