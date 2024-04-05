Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.34.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,673,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,665,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

