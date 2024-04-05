Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. 30,819,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,666,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $292.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.34.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

