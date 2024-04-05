Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Shares Down 2.9%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.73. 4,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 12,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

