Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Shares Up 12.5%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.14 and last traded at $123.14. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.49.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.16.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.