Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 2,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Beazley Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

