Beldex Price Reaches $0.0416 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $257.93 million and $2.38 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.36 or 0.04916788 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00025217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003866 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,087,584 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,046,491 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

