bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $102.85 and last traded at $102.85. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.55.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

