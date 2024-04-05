Bislett Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bislett Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Sirius XM makes up about 1.4% of Bislett Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bislett Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $34,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 14,072,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,217,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

