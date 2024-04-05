Bitcoin Price Reaches $67,872.06 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,335.33 billion and approximately $33.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $67,872.06 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.57 or 0.00971791 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00046672 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00138873 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,674,268 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

