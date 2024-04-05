Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00040205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

