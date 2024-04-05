Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Hits $1.92 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and $125.21 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $97.55 or 0.00143904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,776.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.98 or 0.01040009 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00047725 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,680,762 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.