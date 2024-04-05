BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
BB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,069. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.
In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
