BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,069. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Read Our Latest Report on BB

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.