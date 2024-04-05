Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Broadcom worth $274,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,029,617 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Broadcom Stock Down 3.4 %
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
