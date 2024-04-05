Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Broadcom worth $274,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,029,617 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $45.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,317.50. 2,694,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,448. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $610.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,284.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,080.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.