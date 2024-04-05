Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,750 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 24.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AFL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.42. 1,884,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,671. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

