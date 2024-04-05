Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.09

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.09 and traded as high as C$117.74. Cargojet shares last traded at C$117.74, with a volume of 65,333 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.20.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CJT

Cargojet Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cargojet Inc. will post 3.6809211 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 57.80%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.