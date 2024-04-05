CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $14.19

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $14.19 or 0.00020957 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $1.87 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014249 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001561 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,788.38 or 1.00127706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011239 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00126463 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,232 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 14.23055966 USD and is down -9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,624,811.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

