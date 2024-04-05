Celestia (TIA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $91.07 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $91.07 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $11.95 or 0.00017648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,034,410,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,034,191,780.821796 with 175,235,308.571796 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 11.81317253 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $93,018,079.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

