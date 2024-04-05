Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $57.48 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,714,494 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 544,675,437 with 488,903,876 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.93844759 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,028,100.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.