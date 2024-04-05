Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 13.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $87.69. The company had a trading volume of 512,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,606. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCS. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

