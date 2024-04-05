Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Position Cut by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,771 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $44,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Certara by 83.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERT. SVB Leerink began coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 756,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

