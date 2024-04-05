Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.50. 62,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 21,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 19.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.84.

About Chesapeake Gold

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.